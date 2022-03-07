East Lansing Starbucks votes to unionize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Starbucks in Mid-Michigan is joining the Workers United Labor Union.

Background: Lansing Starbucks, 3 other Michigan locations, may unionize

The East Lansing Starbucks, located near the intersection of Grand River and Stoddard avenues, announced Monday it will be unionizing. The announcement came from the Workers United Twitter account.

It is the second Starbucks location in Mid-Michigan to unionize. Workers said they felt the only way they would be heard was through a union. A Starbucks in Flint and one in Grand Rapids also voted to unionize Monday.

