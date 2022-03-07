Advertisement

Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trader Joe’s will soon call Meridian Township home.

Demolition began Monday at the site of where the Trader Joe’s will be built. The grocery store will be a 13,500 square foot building located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive.

The buildings currently at the location will be completely demolished to allow a new building to be constructed.

Meridian Township approved a variance in December to allow the grocery store chain to move forward with its plans. It then had to submit building plans for the township to approve.

More details on Meridian Township’s upcoming Trader Joe’s can be found on the township’s official website here.

