Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,656 new cases, 16 deaths over past 3 days

As of March 7, 2022, there are officially 6,434 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s latest COVID surge has significantly slowed down. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,842 new cases of COVID and 68 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 552 cases per day, the lowest since July 27, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,062,354 cases and 32,134 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 777 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has risen slightly to 4.88% Monday.

As of March 7, 2022, there are officially 6,434 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,58711189
Eaton County21,99724366
Ingham County52,72082700
Jackson County34,01273505
Shiawassee County14,20911206

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

