Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,656 new cases, 16 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s latest COVID surge has significantly slowed down. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,842 new cases of COVID and 68 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 552 cases per day, the lowest since July 27, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,062,354 cases and 32,134 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 777 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has risen slightly to 4.88% Monday.

As of March 7, 2022, there are officially 6,434 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,587 11 189 Eaton County 21,997 24 366 Ingham County 52,720 82 700 Jackson County 34,012 73 505 Shiawassee County 14,209 11 206

