Coaches needed for Girls On The Run this spring season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Girls need uplifting, intentional support now more than ever. Between the ages of 8 and 14, girls’ confidence levels drop by 30%. In a world full of pressure to look and act a certain way, a nationwide program inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. Girls on the Run Mid -Michigan believes that every girl is inherently full of power and potential — and they need your help.

Girls on the Run Mid Michigan is seeking coaches for their 2022 season. At the heart of the Girls on the Run program are dedicated volunteers whose commitment and passion change the lives of thousands of girls each year.

Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan has served over 6,000 girls across more than 75 sites in Genesee, Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton Counties since 2007. Volunteers provide critical leadership, and the nonprofit organization is currently seeking coaches to facilitate the program.

To make the spring program a success, Girls on the Run Mid Michigan needs 40-50 more coaches by March 14.

“We are excited to be back this season as we celebrate our 15th year serving mid Michigan communities offering a range of program options and locations for youth,” said Stephanie McClintock, executive director of Girls on the Run of Mid-Michigan. “This year, we are trying to differentiate our site locations to connect with girls in new environments.”

Through a simple online training course, volunteer coaches will access all the resources needed to help a small group of third-fifth (/sixth-eighth) grade girls of all abilities develop essential life skills and healthy habits. Over eight weeks, coaches lead their team through fun and interactive lessons, safely in person or virtually. Coaches do not need to be athletes but must be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. In addition, all volunteer coaches must complete a background check.

In an independent study, Dr. Maureen Weiss, an expert in positive youth development, found 85% of Girls on the Run participants improved in confidence, competence, caring, character or connection to others. Developing these character traits is the main focus for Girls on the Run. While running and physical activity aren’t the main goals, girls who were least active at the start of their Girls on the Run season increased in physical activity by more than 40%.

If you’re interested in learning more about making a difference in girls’ lives by coaching or becoming a site location, visit //GOTRMidMichgian.org/Coach.

Contact Stephanie McClintock (Stephanie.mcclintock@girlsontherun.org) with questions.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

