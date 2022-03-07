AG Nessel on $26B opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be speaking in Detroit and Lansing on Monday, highlighting the impact of the national $26 billion opioid agreement and the impact it will have on Michigan in its fight against the opioid epidemic.

The settlement is with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors - Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen - as well as manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.