AG Nessel on $26B opioid settlement
Nessel will be speaking with area leaders in Detroit and Lansing on Monday.
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be speaking in Detroit and Lansing on Monday, highlighting the impact of the national $26 billion opioid agreement and the impact it will have on Michigan in its fight against the opioid epidemic.
The settlement is with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors - Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen - as well as manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
