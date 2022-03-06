Advertisement

Task force looking at water infrastructure in SE Michigan

The task force also will address flooding issues, project funding, equity, affordability and...
The task force also will address flooding issues, project funding, equity, affordability and other topics.(WJRT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A group of government, business and nonprofit organizations is looking at water infrastructure in southeastern Michigan.

The current condition and actions needed for sustainable water infrastructure systems is the focus of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments Water Infrastructure Task Force.

The task force also will address flooding issues, project funding, equity, affordability and other topics.

It’s first meeting was held Thursday and the group’s work will be an addendum to the 2018 Water Resources Plan for Southeast Michigan. The existing plan includes a component on water infrastructure, specifically drinking water, wastewater and storm water regional policies with supporting actions.

The addendum will be in the form of an interactive webpage that will integrate several initiatives around water infrastructure and act as a repository of various infrastructure related resources for the region, according to the Council of Governments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
Father who risked his life to save daughter in Eaton County house fire dies
Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to...
Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

Latest News

Understanding the behaviors of invasive red swamp crayfish, like this female pulled from a...
Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One