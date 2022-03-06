Advertisement

Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species

Understanding the behaviors of invasive red swamp crayfish, like this female pulled from a...
Understanding the behaviors of invasive red swamp crayfish, like this female pulled from a detention pond in Novi, Michigan will aid in efforts to control and reduce their populations. (Michigan DNR Photo) (WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state to prevent, detect, eradicate and control water-based and land-based invasive species.

The program’s key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network, limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species and managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species, according to the state.

The state Legislature in 2014 designated $5 million in annual funding to address invasive species. To date, more than $29 million has been awarded to support 202 projects, the state said.

