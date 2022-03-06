Advertisement

Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.

Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to...
Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to cross the road Friday night.(MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to cross the road Friday night.

Related: 64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

Michigan State Police identified the woman as Hany Al-Beno-Naisan. According to police she was living near where she was hit.

Authorities say the woman was hit while trying to cross N. Michigan Rd. near Columbia Hwy near Eaton Rapids.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in an area of low light and visibility.

Al-Beno-Naisan was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County

Investigators believe the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
Father who risked his life to save daughter in Eaton County house fire dies
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

Latest News

Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One