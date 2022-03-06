Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to cross the road Friday night.

Michigan State Police identified the woman as Hany Al-Beno-Naisan. According to police she was living near where she was hit.

Authorities say the woman was hit while trying to cross N. Michigan Rd. near Columbia Hwy near Eaton Rapids.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in an area of low light and visibility.

Al-Beno-Naisan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

