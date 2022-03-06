Advertisement

Karen Weaver, Flint mayor during water crisis, to run again

Weaver was elected in 2015, just weeks after the state finally acknowledged that Flint’s water was contaminated with lead, but she was defeated four years later by Sheldon Neeley.(WNEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The former mayor of Flint is running for her old job.

Karen Weaver said Saturday she will run in the Aug. 2 primary election. The two top finishers will advance to the Nov. 8 election.

Weaver was elected in 2015, just weeks after the state finally acknowledged that Flint’s water was contaminated with lead, but she was defeated four years later by Sheldon Neeley.

“I’m ready to throw my hat back in the ring again and fight for the people of this community,” Weaver said.

While in office, Weaver had key roles in Flint’s recovery from lead-tainted water. While out of office, she criticized a $626 million settlement mostly between the state and residents as not being large enough.

Neeley defeated Weaver by 205 votes to become mayor. He said he’s running for reelection.

Neeley’s term only lasts three years so Flint can make a transition to holding mayoral elections in even-numbered years. The candidate who wins in November will serve for four years.

