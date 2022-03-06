‘I didn’t want to fight’ -- Ukraine offers Russian soldiers 5 million rubles, pardon

(WILX) - The Ukrainian government, as well as many Ukrainian civilians, have made a point of saying on camera that they do not hold the Russian soldiers to blame for the war ordered by Vladimir Putin.

“I didn’t want to fight,” said one Russian soldier, interviewed after being captured in Ukraine. “I will say the Ukarainian army are nice guys. They didn’t hit me. They gave me food.”

Now, Ukraine is backing that sentiment with a direct offer.

TV presenter Maria Yefrosinina, who is an ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine, has announced an offer to Russian soldiers from the Ukraine Government, funded by the global IT community.

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the global IT community offer the Russian military [the opportunity] to surrender, get amnesty and earn money,” Yefrosinina wrote. “IT people from all over the world have collected millions of dollars and will continue to collect to pay the Russian military 5 million rubles in cryptocurrency to an account, or in cash.”

Under the terms of the offer, any Russian soldier who wishes may accept legal protection by Ukraine and start over comfortably.

With those funds, the Ukraine Ministry of Defense is offering 5 million rubles and a pardon after trial to any Russian soldier who surrenders. The agreement scales, meaning it applies from individuals to entire platoons.

5 million rubles per soldier is about $50,000 USD each. Soldiers would also be paid for military hardware they turned over, which would deny their use against civillians.

Ukraine has a standing offer to pay Russian soldiers to stop fighting. They will buy military equipment the soldiers are willing to turn over. (WILX)

The money would be paid immediately. The pardon would be granted after a trial that would put Russian military action in Ukraine on record.

“As soon as soldiers with military equipment surrender, they receive money,” Yefrosinina wrote. “Amnesty - after the trial. But the main thing is that they can stop right now and get money right now.”

The offer comes directly from the Ukraine Government and is supported by donors from across the globe, yet the biggest obstacle is making Russian soldiers aware of it. Media in Russia is tightly controlled, though it’s internet is not as restricted as in China. It is possible for Russians to use a VPN to access information from aroudn the world.

In order to accept the offer, Russian soldiers must approach while signaling with a white flag, holding their arms in the air, or otherwise making their intentions unambiguous. They must also either turn over or visibly destroy their military equipment.

If Russian soldiers do learn of the offer, it is theirs to take.

Instructions are included on the StopWarFund website.

The original post and a trasnlation are included below.

The post translates to:

The most important repost you can do now!

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the global IT community offer the Russian military [the opportunity] to surrender, get amnesty and earn money. IT people from all over the world have collected millions of dollars and will continue to collect to pay the Russian military 5 million rubles in cryptocurrency, to an account or in cash. As soon as soldiers with military equipment surrender, they receive money. Amnesty - after the trial. But the main thing is that they can stop right now and get money right now.

Algorithm of actions for the Russian military:

1. Serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (personally or as part of a unit):

• decides to stop participating in war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other illegal acts falling under the jurisdiction of the international court in The Hague;

• is aware of the need to ensure a secure future for himself and his loved ones, their well-being;

• Surrenders to captivity together with military equipment or destroys it. When exiting, he uses a white flag, raised hands and other signals that make it possible to unambiguously identify his intentions (barrel / tower turned in the opposite direction and / or raised up, missiles removed from launchers, etc.);

• realizes its right to a worthy future provided by the Ukrainian side;

2. The Ukrainian side:

• provides legal protection from the state;

• performs all the actions indicated above for the implementation of the specified initiative.

Call-center: +380914810446

Website: https://stopwar.fund/

