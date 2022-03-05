Williamston girls defeat Ann Arbor Gabriel Rashard

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets were looking to win a district championship Friday night against Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard.

Williamston jumped out to an early lead in this one. An inbounds play began the game as Ava Kuch passed it in, rolled right to the corner for an open three, and she nailed it.

Next time down the court, the Hornets were sticking to what worked. Kuch came up to the wing and took a pass, and launched another three which fell too.

The Hornets win 48-25 and take home the district title.

