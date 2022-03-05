Parma Western outlasts Holt for district title

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Parma Western won another district championship with a razor-close 47 to 46 win over Holt.

The Panthers were held to just 3 points during the first quarter but took a 6 point lead near the half, then a topsy-turvy second half saw the Panthers outlast the Rams and hold on for the victory.

The Panthers, who made it all the way to the Division 1 semifinals, will next face East Lansing in the regionals Tuesday, March 8 in Mattawan.

Parma heads in with a 21-and-1 record and is 39-and-6 over the last two seasons combined.

