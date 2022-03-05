Ovid-Elsie Marauders capture District Title

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid Elsie Marauders captured the District Title for the first time in 38 years, with a 53-29 win over Chesaning.

Evalyn Cole scored 14 points, and Caitlyn Walter added 12.

They play Frankenmuth in the regional semifinal next week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.