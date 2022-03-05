Advertisement

MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County

Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Blackman-Leoni Twp. officers were called to the Meijer on E. Michigan in Jackson for a domestic violence complaint.

Investigators say the suspect, a 33-year-old from Cement City, fled before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers then found the suspect’s car more than an hour later and officers began their pursuit. The car then broke down on Crouch Rd. near Draper Rd.

Authorities say the perpetrator fled his car and tried to steal another from a residence in the 7900 block of Draper Rd.

The suspect had a handgun, police say, and negotiations lasted for about 45 minutes before use of force was used.

The suspect was shot by officers and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators recovered the handgun.

No officers were injured in the incident and seven officers from three different departments were put on administrative leave per policy.

The investigation now goes to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office for review.

