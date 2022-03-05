Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Change this caption before publishing
Jackson Sheriff: Stolen car going 102 mph involved in fiery crash, one dead
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle
Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road