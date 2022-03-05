Grass Lake girls take home title over East Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In Division 3 the Jackson Lumen Christi District Title game pitted two strong Jackson area teams: 15-4 Grass Lake against 17-4 East Jackson.

Grass Lake was on fire from the floor tonight. Kate Starkey took to the lane and popped a jump shot in the middle of the defense.

Her night wasn’t done there though because later on Starkey drove the lane again, and took a beautiful floater that dropped in as and she got an and-one.

It wasn’t all her tonight though, Grass Lake passed it around until they found Gabi Lutchka with enough space on the perimeter and she drained a three.

It was a big night for Grass Lake, taking home a trophy for its 66-47 victory.

”I’m super excited for the girls, very happy for them, they worked very hard. We knew this would be a physical game and I’m super excited for them,” Grass Lake Head Coach Andrea Cabana said. “Eventually it kind of worked. We stared the game not shooting well but once they started fouling we were able to kind of pull away from them.”

