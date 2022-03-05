Advertisement

Fowler Eagles beat Portland St. Patrick for District title

Fowler avenged two earlier season defeats to Portland St. Pat’s
By Kellan Buddy
Mar. 5, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fowler avenged two earlier season defeats to Portland St. Pat’s, making the third time the charm with a 50 to 41 victory in the Division 4 district championship game at Lansing Christian. 

The Eagles led by 2 at the half and then stretched it to 6 late in the 4th quarter but the Shamrocks’ star Lydia Meredith hit a 3 pointer with less than 2 minutes to play the give St. Pat’s the lead. 

But Avery Koeningsknecht answered with a clutch jumper to give the Eagles the lead for good. 

Emma Riley scored 18 point to lead Fowler while older sister Mia Riley scored 9 points with a bundle of assists. 

Fowler advances to the Division 4 regionals next week to face Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant. 

Portland St. Pat’s finished the season 21-and-1.

