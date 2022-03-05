Fish dinner prices in Michigan are up this Lent

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation has been an issue we’ve been dealing with for months, but now -- with the rise in gas prices -- businesses are forced to make you pay more for your fish dinner.

Restaurants -- like Coral Gables in East Lansing -- are expected to be packed every Friday for Lent. Co-owner Stuart Vanis said supply chain issues, combined with oil prices, have restaurants in a tail spin to try and get seafood in stock.

“The price has gone up 40% from last year this time,” Vanis said. “Getting the cod, there was a shortage, but because I buy from multiple suppliers, I was able to get it.”

Vanis said he’s also had to be strategic with his orders so people can count on Coral Gables for their Friday Fish Fry.

“I’m ordering for next week this week. That way I can alleviate some of that stress about not having to worry about it coming in on a Wednesday if I’m serving it on a Friday,” Vanis said.

Seafood isn’t the only thing that has seen a spike in prices, and those increases have to be made up with the customer’s money.

“Some things went up 100%. I can’t raise my prices 100%. We’re trying to raise them fairly for the customers so there’s not sticker shock,” Vanis said. “I think people understand that there are things getting more expensive and they’re going to expect to pay more when they go out to eat.”

Vanis is also asking customers to be patient since many restaurants are still dealing with a labor shortage.

It’s not just restaurants. Due to cost and supply chain issues, some churches and other organizations have had to cancel their fish fries this year.

