Father who risked his life to save daughter in Eaton County house fire dies

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who risked his life to save his daughter during a house fire in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 1, has died from his injuries.

Eaton County Fairgrounds made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday, March, 5.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire,” said the Fairgrounds.

Droscha suffered major injuries after an explosion caused his house to catch fire. According to Charlotte Fire Department Chief Robert Vogel, Droscha was thrown from the home following the explosion. He went back into the house to save his daughter.

The father suffered second and third degree burns to 60% of his body. The daughter he went back to save came out with just a few scratches.

Droscha served on the fair’s board for several years and served as the board’s Vice-President.

“Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us,” said the Fairgrounds in the post. “Our entire Fair family is left rattled by this sudden loss. The community’s support for Jeremy’s loved ones has been greatly appreciated.”

Jeremy leaves behind a wife and three children.

