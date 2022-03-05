Advertisement

Father who risked his life to save daughter in Eaton County house fire dies

Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 1.(Eaton County Fairgrounds)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who risked his life to save his daughter during a house fire in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 1, has died from his injuries.

Eaton County Fairgrounds made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday, March, 5.

Read: Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire,” said the Fairgrounds.

Droscha suffered major injuries after an explosion caused his house to catch fire. According to Charlotte Fire Department Chief Robert Vogel, Droscha was thrown from the home following the explosion. He went back into the house to save his daughter.

More: ‘The father went back’ -- Man in Eaton Township house fire fighting for his life, may have saved daughter

The father suffered second and third degree burns to 60% of his body. The daughter he went back to save came out with just a few scratches.

Droscha served on the fair’s board for several years and served as the board’s Vice-President.

“Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us,” said the Fairgrounds in the post. “Our entire Fair family is left rattled by this sudden loss. The community’s support for Jeremy’s loved ones has been greatly appreciated.”

Jeremy leaves behind a wife and three children.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to...
Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

Latest News

Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part Two
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One
Staudt On Sports 3/6 Part One
Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to...
Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.