Ella Miller’s 29 points carry Trojans to District Title

She made 7 three pointers
The East Lansing Trojans Celebrate a district title
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans took down rival Haslett 70-44 Friday to claim the District 15 Title.

The win avenges a 1-point loss to the Vikings earlier this season.

Senior Ella Miller scored 29 points, with seven three-pointers.

“Quite frankly, Ella Miller put on one of the all time best Trojan performances I can’t say that I’ve seen a better performance, there have been many like that but this one was special,” said EL head coach Rob Smith.

“I wanted this win so bad. This is my senior year, I had to give it everything I had, I’ve never wanted something so bad like tonight, and I got it, with my team, and I couldn’t be more happy,” said Miller.

East Lansing plays Parma Western in the Regional Semifinal next.

