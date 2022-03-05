Ella Miller’s 29 points carry Trojans to District Title

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans took down rival Haslett 70-44 Friday to claim the District 15 Title.

The win avenges a 1-point loss to the Vikings earlier this season.

Senior Ella Miller scored 29 points, with seven three-pointers.

“Quite frankly, Ella Miller put on one of the all time best Trojan performances I can’t say that I’ve seen a better performance, there have been many like that but this one was special,” said EL head coach Rob Smith.

“I wanted this win so bad. This is my senior year, I had to give it everything I had, I’ve never wanted something so bad like tonight, and I got it, with my team, and I couldn’t be more happy,” said Miller.

East Lansing plays Parma Western in the Regional Semifinal next.

