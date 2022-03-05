Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A school bus rollover crash on US-127 Wednesday that sent several students to hospitals with injuries could potentially have been a lot worse.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes near M-46. The bus was carrying 24 students from the Ithaca Ski Club and three adults. Police said 15 of the 24 received medical care.

Most of the students were treated for minor injuries and have been released. According to authorities, one student, the driver and a chaperone were hospitalized overnight but are expected to be OK.

A parent chaperone who was on the bus said she was sitting in the second row and felt the bus hit rumble strips. She said she looked up and saw the bus driver slumped over. A teacher jumped up and grabbed the steering wheel to stop the bus from driving into oncoming traffic, she recalled.

“I had time as we’re rolling upside down to think, ‘This is how I die,’” Rebecca Hartman recalled. “’My daughter is about to lose her mom.’”

A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.

