64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Eaton County late Friday night.

Michigan State Police troopers say the woman, 64, was hit while trying to cross the road at N. Michigan Rd. near Columbia Hwy in Eaton Rapids.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in an area of low light and visibility.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

