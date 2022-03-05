64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Eaton County late Friday night.

Michigan State Police troopers say the woman, 64, was hit while trying to cross the road at N. Michigan Rd. near Columbia Hwy in Eaton Rapids.

Read: MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County

Police say the woman was crossing the road in an area of low light and visibility.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: Jackson Sheriff: Stolen car going 102 mph involved in fiery crash, one dead

Investigators believe the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.