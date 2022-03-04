Shooting near Lansing Sexton High School wounds 17-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting near Lansing-Sexton High School.

Background: Teen shot near Lansing-Sexton High School

Police said the boy is suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs. According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of McPherson Avenue and Washtenaw Street.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident involving only the victim and the suspect.

Before the shooting occurred, a vehicle crashed into a tree near where the shooting happened. It’s unclear if the two events are related.

Lansing Sexton High School was locked down as a precaution following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and the shooter has not been taken into police custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

