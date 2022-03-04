Rise in gas prices could impact Michigan business prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The price of gasoline has continued to rise since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The rise in price is impacting more than just your wallet when you fill your tank. Many businesses are impacted too, causing many of them to increase their prices.

As of Friday afternoon, gas prices in Lansing were approaching $4 a gallon and they are expected to get even higher.

Hyacinth House delivers about 80-100 deliveries daily. Some are planned and scheduled, while others are more spontaneous.

“Those last minute deliveries -- if people need something delivered to their Grandma for their birthday, you know, in the afternoon late -- you’re going to have to question if you can actually go make that delivery,” said Jim Schmidt, with Hyacinth House.

Schmidt said he has seen his delivery expenses increase by nearly 40% in the past year. As those gas prices get higher, those special deliveries could become less common, which is not something they want.

“I’m going to have to examine that if that last minute kind of delivery is going to be a delivery we’re going to want to do,” Schmidt said.

Like many businesses, Hyacinth House is reviewing their options. So far, they’ve only had to increase pricing by a dollar for delivery fees, but Schmidt said all they can do is prepare for what’s coming.

“Give the other guy a little bit of a break and let them take cuts on you at the gas station,” Schmidt said. “Because the lines are coming and the prices are going up.”

Schmidt said he doesn’t anticipate Hyacinth House will have to make any more business changes, but as prices keep going up, that’s becoming less promising.

Related: Gas Prices

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.