Players Hope to Help Laid Off Baseball Workers

NEW YORK (AP) - Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games. The players’ association says the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s work stoppage, now in its 93rd day. The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

