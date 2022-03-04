Advertisement

Players Hope to Help Laid Off Baseball Workers

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games. The players’ association says the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s work stoppage, now in its 93rd day. The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

