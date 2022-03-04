Advertisement

Learning more about seed libraries available at several CADL locations

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Did you know that there are free seeds available at several CADL locations? It’s all part of their seed sharing (or ‘seed libraries’) which is part of their community projects that aim to provide free seeds and assist in sharing seeds by local gardeners.

Now through the end of May, free seeds will be available at six of their branches including Dansville, Leslie, Mason, Okemos, Stockbridge and Webberville. Please keep in mind that seeds will be available while supplies last. Seed donations are accepted year-round at the CADL locations in Mason, Okemos and Webberville.

Plus, March is Reading Month and there are several ways that Capital Area District Libraries is celebrating Reading Month. Check out the videos to learn more!

