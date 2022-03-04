Advertisement

Lansing monument to civil rights leader, destroyed after Jan. 6, to be rebuilt

Lansing monument to civil rights leader, destroyed after Jan. 6, to be rebuilt
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The famous historical marker of Malcolm X’s homesite in Lansing is in the process of being rebuilt.

The sign was found destroyed last year, about two days after the insurrection at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6. No call was made to Lansing Police about the sign, so no suspect was ever found.

Now State Representative Sarah Anthony is working with local residents and Malcolm X’s family to build a new marker.

The next step in the process is for the Michigan Historical Commission to review the language for the sign on March 16.

If they approve the contents written, the sign could be up by Malcom X’s birthday on May 19.

Related: Development project of Malcolm X’s former school to bring community center to southwest Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Change this caption before publishing
Jackson Sheriff: Stolen car going 102 mph involved in fiery crash, one dead
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work

Latest News

Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
64-year-old Eaton Rapids woman hit, killed by car while crossing the road
Fish and Chips
Fish dinner prices in Michigan are up this Lent
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127
Fish dinner prices in Michigan are up this Lent