Lansing monument to civil rights leader, destroyed after Jan. 6, to be rebuilt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The famous historical marker of Malcolm X’s homesite in Lansing is in the process of being rebuilt.

The sign was found destroyed last year, about two days after the insurrection at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6. No call was made to Lansing Police about the sign, so no suspect was ever found.

Now State Representative Sarah Anthony is working with local residents and Malcolm X’s family to build a new marker.

The next step in the process is for the Michigan Historical Commission to review the language for the sign on March 16.

If they approve the contents written, the sign could be up by Malcom X’s birthday on May 19.

Related: Development project of Malcolm X’s former school to bring community center to southwest Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.