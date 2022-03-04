Jackson Sheriff: Stolen car going 102 mph involved in fiery crash, one dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fiery crash on Moscow Road near Folks Road in Hanover Township killed one person Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, just before 1 p.m. a deputy from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff clocked a vehicle, which was stolen, traveling at 102 mph traveling southbound on Moscow Road near Tripp Road.

Police say the driver changed lanes in an attempt to overtake a tractor trailer, but instead collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.

The stolen vehicle erupted into flames. The driver, identified only as 22-year-old man from Moscow Township, was pulled free by the responding Deputy and a Hanover Township Firefighter.

A 2-year-old male from Hillsdale County was in a car seat in the northbound vehicle and was uninjured. The driver, a 29-year-old male from Hillsdale County, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger, a 28-year-old female from Hillsdale County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Jackson County deputies were assisted by Jackson Community Ambulance and the Hanover Township Fire Department.

