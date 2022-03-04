‘It can haunt an entire family’ -- Michigan Senate introduces bill to expunge eviction records after 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the responsibilities that has grown for lawmakers in the information age is deciding what information is relevant, and what information people have a right to keep private.

Now, the Michigan Senate has introduced a bill that would allow for the expungement of eviction records after five years. The bill was introduced by Sen. Winnie Brinks, a Democrat from Grand Rapids, but has bipartisan support that includes co-sponsorships from Sen. Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth), Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Twp.) and Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City).

Monique Stanton is the President and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy. She says it’s about curbing the unintended repercussions of an eviction.

Stanton said, “The mere filing of an eviction case can haunt an entire family indefinitely, regardless of the circumstances or outcome of the case, and we are pleased to see this issue resonating with policymakers on both sides of the aisle and rural and urban areas alike.”

A report released in 2020 by the University of Michigan shows that evictions are an issue in every part of the state, with a number of rural, and northern and Upper Peninsula counties having high rates of eviction.

The bill, which is only three pages, clarifies which conditions must be met for the court to seal records of an eviction. This includes things like ensuring five years have passed since the eviction, and being able to demonstrate that it is not in the public’s interest to be aware of the prior evictions of the individual filing to have the record sealed.

