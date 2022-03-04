How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under a new proposal, gun owners could be fined $500 for not reporting their firearm was stolen.

Update: Stolen firearm reporting ordinance passes Lansing City Council

The proposal was discussed Thursday afternoon at a Lansing Public Safety Commission meeting. Some believe the ordinance will bring more accountability to gun owners. The proposal would require gun owners to report the missing firearm within five days.

“If someone’s gun goes missing, accountability has to happen somewhere,” said Thomas Irvine.

With the rise in violent crime in Lansing, Irvine said he supports any law which would help decrease those numbers.

“I feel a lot of the shootings and violence that happens is happening with people getting guns that aren’t their own,” Irvine said.

As someone who calls Lansing home, Irvine said he’s been forced to move his wife and children to protect them.

“I commonly move back and forth between here and Arizona,” Irvine said. “We’re trying to get our daughters out of here just because it doesn’t feel safe. You know?

Even with the proposed ordinance, Irvine said there’s a lot more that needs to be done.

“Honestly, I think reporting a stolen gun is a great first step from where we are,” Irvine said. “I do think we need a lot more gun reform. Violence is just getting out of hand over the past couple of years.”

The city will vote on the proposal March 14.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.