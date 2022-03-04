Celebrating National Cheerleading Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The first week of March is National Cheerleading Week and March is National Cheerleading Safety Month.

To celebrate the occasion, Studio 10 talked with some local cheerleaders from the Holt area to talk with us about what they like about the sport, what keeps them going during tough times and their plans after graduation.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.