Baffert Still at Odds With Churchill Downs

INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky racing officials have denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members voted 10-0 with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting today. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days with a $7,500 fine and disqualified the now-deceased colt for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. The suspension scheduled to begin March 8 is delayed pending a hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court.

