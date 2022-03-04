Baffert Still at Odds With Churchill Downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky racing officials have denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members voted 10-0 with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting today. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days with a $7,500 fine and disqualified the now-deceased colt for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. The suspension scheduled to begin March 8 is delayed pending a hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court.

