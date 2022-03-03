Watching Your Wallet: Teaching teens good money habits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it is a car, a video game, shoes or a trip, helping your teen plan for their must-have item is an important step in helping them learn how to manage their money.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said the first step is helping them find their magic number -- how much they’ll need to save for and plan out how much to set aside each month.

“This is kind of a fun piece of teaching your kids finances because they can bargain shop,” Dale said. “They can compare and contrast and see what place has the best deal for them.”

Dale said if your teen has a job, it’s a great time to help them manage a checking account, but the first thing you should do is help them set up direct deposit of their paycheck. With money going into a checking account and a savings account, making savings automatic is the best lesson.

Then have them analyze all their purchases for a week. They may be stunned at how much they spend on random food, and it could help see why saving more money will get them to their goal quicker.

