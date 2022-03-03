Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say
Several students were injured in a bus crash on US-127 on March 2, 2022.
15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127
Treasury: Michiganders have been missing a major tax credit
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion

Latest News

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, Russia moves to silence journalists
CATA
CATA
eewrewreerwer
Capital Area District Libraries Fun Events and Great Things Happening
werererwewr
517 Friday
Auditors noted some clerks did not hand count the statewide race chosen by the state, choosing...
Audit: Michigan Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags