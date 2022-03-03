US answer to Eurovision: Battle Creek’s Ada LeAnn to represent Michigan on American Song Contest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - America recently found out that the rest of the world has been obsessed over a singing contest called “Eurovision” since 1956.

There were some American fans here and there, but comedian Will Ferrell (himself a fan) brought it to the attention of the greater American public with the 2020 spoof, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.”

While it got plenty of laughs, it also showed why the contest is so unique.

In Eurovision, musical acts are selected as representatives of a region that then compete against each other. The end result is something that feels like a mix between American Idol and a football game.

Now, the USA is getting it’s own version.

“American Song Contest” is like Eurovision, only instead of countries in competition with each other it’s American states. Each state will be represented by a musical act, and Michigan’s has already been selected.

Ada Lean is a 16-year-old from Battle Creek who‘s style has been described as folk/country. Not normally the kind of person you’d expect to see competing against the likes of other confirmed acts like Jewel, Michael Bolton and Macy Gray.

Then again, Michigan has a history of unlikely musical acts succeeding.

American Song Contest will appear on WILX starting March 21. The 56 artists in total who will compete have already been selected.

A full list of competing artists is available on the American Song Contest website.

America Song Contest Season 1 (NBC | NBC)

