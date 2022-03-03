Advertisement

Traffic light out at Harrison and Trowbridge in East Lansing

A traffic light is out at South Harrison Road and Trowbridge Road in East Lansing.
A traffic light is out at South Harrison Road and Trowbridge Road in East Lansing.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has learned that the traffic light at Harrison and Trowbridge road near US-127 is out. Drivers are treating the intersection as a four-way stop.

While the light is out traffic is slowed in the area. Those that can are advised to avoid the intersection, or plan extra time for the trip.

