Staudt’s Rising Stars: Carlos Gomez Jr

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Carlos Gomez Jr.

Carlos is 12 years old and plays basketball for the Young Hustle Basketball team. He’s a natural leader and is always encouraging others. He earns straight A’s in school while traveling nationally to compete against ranked teams.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work

