Staudt’s Rising Stars: Carlos Gomez Jr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Carlos Gomez Jr.

Carlos is 12 years old and plays basketball for the Young Hustle Basketball team. He’s a natural leader and is always encouraging others. He earns straight A’s in school while traveling nationally to compete against ranked teams.

