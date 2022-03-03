No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some students were injured Wednesday afternoon when a school bus crashed on US-127 in Isabella County.

Update: No major injuries in school bus crash on US-127

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes near M-46. The bus was carrying students from the Ithaca Ski Club. Parents of students were directed to Shepherd High School to be reunited with their children.

Students who require medical attention will be contacted by school officials.

Police confirmed no one died in the crash.

A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.

How many people were injured and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

