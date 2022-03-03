Advertisement

NFL Suspends Covid Protocols

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league has sent a memo to the 32 teams announcing that players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. The league is also eliminating social distancing requirements and mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The NHL previously dropped virus testing for individuals without symptoms and other distancing protocols. The NBA hasn’t changed its protocols.

