NFL Suspends Covid Protocols

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league has sent a memo to the 32 teams announcing that players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. The league is also eliminating social distancing requirements and mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The NHL previously dropped virus testing for individuals without symptoms and other distancing protocols. The NBA hasn’t changed its protocols.

