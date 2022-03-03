News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Wasn’t it supposed to be warmer?
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talked about warmer temperatures around the corner. But today seemed a little colder than we were possibly expecting.
Colton will talk about what to expect coming up, and how students can learn more about weather!
ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 3, 2022
- Average High: 39º Average Low 22º
- Lansing Record High: 70° 1974
- Lansing Record Low: -19° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 71º 1974
- Jackson Record Low: -7º 2003
