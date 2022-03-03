Advertisement

MSU Women Down Purdue

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team, an eighth seed, downed Purdue Thursday in its first game of the Big Ten tournament being played in Indianapolis. The Spartans won 73-69 to improve to 15-14 on the season. Nia Clouden led the way with 22 points after being charged with three fouls in the first half. The Spartans move on to the quarter-finals at 11:30am Friday against top seed Ohio State. The Buckeyes have beaten the Spartans in both regular season meetings and are the top seed in the tournament. All of the tournament games are being televised live on the Big Ten Network.

