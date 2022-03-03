MSU senior readies for PGA debut Thursday
The reigning US Amateur champion tees off in Orlando.
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - He already has the title of US Amateur champion, but now James Piot is set to make his PGA debut Thursday afternoon.
Piot will be in the final group teeing off in Orlando at 1:19 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday until 6 p.m. EST on Golf Channel. It continues into the weekend, Saturday-Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, then switches to NBC from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
More from the Spartans:
- MSU pole vaulter setting the bar high, breaking records
- Izzo talks win over Purdue, facing Michigan on Tuesday
- Michigan State snaps slump with 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.