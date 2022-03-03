MSU senior readies for PGA debut Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - He already has the title of US Amateur champion, but now James Piot is set to make his PGA debut Thursday afternoon.

Piot will be in the final group teeing off in Orlando at 1:19 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday until 6 p.m. EST on Golf Channel. It continues into the weekend, Saturday-Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, then switches to NBC from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

