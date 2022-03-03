MSU and Michigan to Play at Lugnuts Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Thursday that their stadium, Jackson Field, will host a Michigan State vs. Michigan game next month. It’s a regular season game moved from East Lansing, set to begin at 5pm Friday, April 15th. The game will be televised live on ESPNU. The Spartans earlier face the Lugnuts in the traditional Crosstown Showdown at 7pm on April 6th.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.