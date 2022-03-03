Advertisement

MSU and Michigan to Play at Lugnuts Stadium

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Thursday that their stadium, Jackson Field, will host a Michigan State vs. Michigan game next month. It’s a regular season game moved from East Lansing, set to begin at 5pm Friday, April 15th. The game will be televised live on ESPNU. The Spartans earlier face the Lugnuts in the traditional Crosstown Showdown at 7pm on April 6th.

