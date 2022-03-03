Advertisement

MSU lifting mask requirement in some common spaces

For MSU sporting events, masks and vaccine verification will no longer be required starting Sunday.
Sparty says "Mask Up!" as Michigan State University implements mask and vaccine mandates.
Sparty says "Mask Up!" as Michigan State University implements mask and vaccine mandates.(Michigan State University)
By Krystle Holleman and Erin Bowling
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with public health guidance from federal, state, and local health officials, masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces on property controlled or owned by Michigan State University effective Sunday, March 6.

In a letter sent to Spartans on Thursday, MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley stated that masks will still be required in classrooms, academic labs, and shared research spaces during course instruction and research activities.

For MSU sporting events, masks and vaccine verification will no longer be required as of March 6. The men’s basketball team hosts Maryland on Sunday for their regular-season finale.

Areas where masks are still required include all CATA buses, due to federal requirements, and in all health care facilities, including Student Health Services and MSU Health Care facilities.

“It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection,” Dr. Stanley said in the letter. “Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns. As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions.”

Stanley went on to remind Spartans that faculty, staff, and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or get an approved exemption and submit their information to MSU.

“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed,” Dr. Stanley added. “Thank you, all, for doing your part to keep the Spartan community safe.”

What you need to know:

  • Effective March 6, MSU is revising its face covering directive, and masks no longer are required in most indoor settings on campus, except for during classes and in academic and research labs.
  • Masks also still are required on CATA buses and in health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say
Several students were injured in a bus crash on US-127 on March 2, 2022.
15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127
Treasury: Michiganders have been missing a major tax credit
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion

Latest News

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, Russia moves to silence journalists
CATA
CATA
eewrewreerwer
Capital Area District Libraries Fun Events and Great Things Happening
werererwewr
517 Friday
Auditors noted some clerks did not hand count the statewide race chosen by the state, choosing...
Audit: Michigan Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags