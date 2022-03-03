MSU lifting mask requirement in some common spaces

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with public health guidance from federal, state, and local health officials, masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces on property controlled or owned by Michigan State University effective Sunday, March 6.

In a letter sent to Spartans on Thursday, MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley stated that masks will still be required in classrooms, academic labs, and shared research spaces during course instruction and research activities.

For MSU sporting events, masks and vaccine verification will no longer be required as of March 6. The men’s basketball team hosts Maryland on Sunday for their regular-season finale.

Areas where masks are still required include all CATA buses, due to federal requirements, and in all health care facilities, including Student Health Services and MSU Health Care facilities.

“It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection,” Dr. Stanley said in the letter. “Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns. As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions.”

Stanley went on to remind Spartans that faculty, staff, and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or get an approved exemption and submit their information to MSU.

“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed,” Dr. Stanley added. “Thank you, all, for doing your part to keep the Spartan community safe.”

What you need to know:

Effective March 6, MSU is revising its face covering directive, and masks no longer are required in most indoor settings on campus, except for during classes and in academic and research labs.

Masks also still are required on CATA buses and in health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.