MSU To Continue With Grass in Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is considering an addition of artificial turf to Spartan Stadium but it will not be added for the 2022 home schedule. MSU has had a grass field since 2002. The school is considering the replacement of grass with artificial turf reportedly at the request of head coach Mel Tucker. Previous coaches John L. Smith and Mark Dantonio also wanted artificial turf but were denied. Whether it is installed during Tucker’s tenure will be considered in the near future so sources tell WILX TV.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.