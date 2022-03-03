Michigan State golfer James Piot makes his PGA Tour debut

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - James Piot won the golfing community over with his impressive win at the US Amateur last fall.

Suddenly, he’s got a chance to become a real pro in his first ever start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, his first ever PGA Tour event.

“He sees these twelve PGA Tour events staring him in the face, and two majors, he’s starting to get excited and he’s like a little kid again,” said Spartan Golf Coach Casey Lubahn.

He says he’s been in touch with Piot, especially recently.

“Last night I heard more joy in his voice than I’d heard for months,” Lubahn said. “He’s getting free meals and free clubs and all the things PGA players get, and enjoying the heck out of it, but knows that there’s a big goal ahead at the end of the day.”

That goal is to play every tour event and become a tour player.

News 10 Sports reached out to Piot to chat with him about that this week, but haven’t been able to get in touch.

Such is life for one of the game’s brightest young stars.

“Being the U.S. Amateur champion came with incredible responsibilities, and watching him mature through that is probably the joy that I get more than anything. He’s a human being that’s ready for this, which is special,” said Lubahn.

Lubahn says Piot’s always had the skill to get where he is, but he adds his ability to thrive under pressure and in a new normal is what has excited him most.

“I always tell people he’s a better human being than he is a golfer, which will make him a better golfer in the long run.”

