Michigan man found guilty on child pornography, criminal sexual conduct charges

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Daniel Scott Campbell was found guilty Wednesday on criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to authorities, Campbell was found guilty of charges related to second degree criminal sexual conduct, video recording the event and possession of child sexually abusive material.

“Hopefully his sentence will all but guarantee that he will no longer be able to abuse any other children,” said Ionia Prosecutor Kyle Butler in a social media post.

Campbell was arrested in December 2020 and was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

