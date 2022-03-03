Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire injured two people Tuesday in Eaton County.

Background: ‘The father went back’ -- Man in Eaton Township house fire fighting for his life, may have saved daughter

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene in the area of South Stewart Road after the call for help went out early Tuesday afternoon.

A Charlotte man is now suffering from major burns, with over 60% of his body covered in 2nd and 3rd degrees. His daughter came out unscathed.

Adam Droscha is the cousin of Jeremy Droscha, the man was was thrown from his home when it exploded Tuesday.

“It’s just sort of that midday nightmare scenario where everything is normal and fine, and you know at the drop of a hat, things have changed for quite a while,” said Adam Droscha. “The impact that this is going to have not just Jeremy, but the family, you know his kids and his wife.”

4-year-old Aubrey, with only a few minor burns, escaped with the help of her father. When Adam went to visit her at the neighbors house, he said while she was scared, she was still herself.

“She understood that this was you know, not her normal day,” Droscha said. “But she was she was bright and bubbly and playing.”

He’s asking people to donate.

“We’re just asking that people continue to give, not just because of medical expenses, but because their house is gone and they’re you know, their life and their comforts are gone.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

