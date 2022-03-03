Advertisement

James Craig, Garlin Gilchrist to speak at MEDA Capitol Day

6 Michigan state leaders will be speaking at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, the Michigan Economic Developer’s Association (MEDA) holds Capitol Day to bring together legislators from both sides of the aisle.

This year’s event will be feature 6 Michigan state leaders speaking at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.

This election year, leaders will be joined by former Detroit Police Chief and Michigan gubernatorial candidate James Craig.

Craig will be joined by current Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Today’s event comes after Governor Whitmer announced her official run for reelection.

Speakers will discuss economic development at the local and state level.

After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, the event is back in person in Lansing.

You can find out more about the event here.

