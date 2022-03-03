Holt High School sends 10 wrestlers to state championships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School is sending 10 MHSAA individual qualifiers to Ford Field to participate in the wrestling state championships. The school has not seen this many qualifiers come out of it’s campus since the last time they sent off 10 wrestlers, in 2010.

Clara Holtry is one of the 10 qualifying individuals and is the second female ever to be sent to the State Finals from Holt with last year being their first. Currently, Josh Terrill is ranked #1 in the state of Michigan for Division I Heavy Weight, weighing in at 285.

“He is a beast on the mat and has the best opportunity for bringing home a State Championship,” said Karen Russell.

This will be Holt’s first time with State Individuals since Rocky Shaft’s passing last year.

Teachers, staff, parents, students, wrestlers and other members of the community lined the hallways outside of the wrestling doors at 2:30 p.m. to send the athletes off.

